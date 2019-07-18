LDWF investigating fatal boating collision in Iberville Parish

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are investigating a fatal boating incident that happened in Iberville Parish on July 12.
Investigators say the body of Bud T. Henley, 52, of Franklinton, La., was recovered from the Grand River shortly after he was ejected from his boat during a head on collision with another vessel around 7 a.m. on July 12.
Henley was deceased at the scene. Both Henley’s passenger and the other boat operator sustained injuries and were taken to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge.
LDWF is the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident. The cause of the crash is still unknown at this time.
Henley was found without a personal flotation device at the time of the incident.
His body was turned over to the Iberville Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.
