JPSO investigating officer involved shooting in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office deputy was involved in a shooting in Metairie Wednesday night (July 17), according to a JPSO spokesman.
Few details were immediately available, but the spokesman said incident was reported at 2220 Cleary Avenue, where a deputy shot a suspect. The deputy was not injured, the spokesman said.
The victim’s condition is not yet know, nor are the events leading up to the shooting.
FOX 8 will update this post as more information is learned.
