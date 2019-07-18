JPSO investigating officer involved shooting in Metairie

July 17, 2019 at 7:29 PM CDT - Updated July 17 at 9:35 PM

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office deputy was involved in a shooting in Metairie Wednesday night (July 17), according to a JPSO spokesman.

Few details were immediately available, but the spokesman said incident was reported at 2220 Cleary Avenue, where a deputy shot a suspect. The deputy was not injured, the spokesman said.

The victim’s condition is not yet know, nor are the events leading up to the shooting.

