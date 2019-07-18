THE INVESTIGATORS: Ascension leaders spend over $10k on hotels, fees for taxpayer-funded conference to Vegas, records show

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two days after returning from Las Vegas, Nevada for the National Association of Counties conference, Ascension Parish leaders who attended have turned in their expense reports from the business trip and the 9News Investigators have uncovered just how much money it could cost parish taxpayers.
WAFB’s Scottie Hunter requested a copy of those records which reveal Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa and other leaders racked up more than $10,000 in charges for registrations fees and hotel rooms.
According to parish records, Matassa was joined in Sin City by chief administrative officer Ken Dawson, chief executive administrator Kemlyn Bailey-Lomas, parish finance director Christy Burnett, facilities director Thomas Pearce, purchasing director Joan Shivers and Parish councilman Oliver Joseph. Parish councilman Randy Clouatre was supposed to attend but dropped out at the last minute.
Records obtained by WAFB show only six conference registrations at $490 each were paid for by parish government. Those same records show the parish made 6 room reservations at the Caesar’s Palace hotel with a total of 11 guests.
In an investigative report earlier this week, Ascension Parish councilman Doc Satterlee slammed the timing of the trip which fell at the same time that Hurricane Barry was set to impact south Louisiana. In fact, Matassa chose to catch a flight just one day after declaring a state of emergency for the parish.
"I just cannot fathom how anybody can declare a state of emergency for the entire Parish of Ascension and then step on a plane and go to a conference in Las Vegas," said Satterlee.
Satterlee represents district four in Ascension Parish and calls the move irresponsible. The lavish Las Vegas business trip was for an annual conference for parish and county leaders from across the nation to come together and talk business. Satterlee though, remains concerned there may have been more than business going on all while Barry bared down on Louisiana. The councilman says he was shocked when he realized at a briefing Friday morning that the top decision-maker in the parish chose a trip over his duty to Ascension.
"It was there that I first noticed that President Matassa wasn't there but honestly it wasn't until later on my Facebook page that one of my constituents pointed that out and was asking those questions," said Satterlee. When the media started asking questions, Matassa fired back in a statement Monday afternoon, defending his decision and saying he chose to go because it was already paid for and scheduled.
“Everything was in place with our emergency response personnel and our employees when I left for the conference. With the use of modern technology, I was able to stay in touch with everyone every step of the way. They did an awesome job.”
Matassa also praised the work of parish employees on their actions before and during the storm. City, parish, and state officials met with media multiple times leading up to and during the tropical storm force winds and rains, urging people to remain vigilant. Satterlee slammed the statement though, calling the entire trip a misstep.
“I’d like to give him the benefit of the doubt obviously though, Las Vegas or Sin City as it’s called is a significant draw. You have gambling there, you have show girls and all kinds of things,” Satterlee said. “I’m not going to sit here and say that that was on his mind when he did it though.”
The Ascension entourage stayed in the Caesar’s Palace hotel from Thursday, July 11 through Monday, July 16.
Matassa further defended his decision Monday saying the trip was already paid for and adding the following statement:
The parish president holds key powers to make important decisions, such as whether to issue evacuation orders or direct the purchase of emergency equipment. If absent, the parish president must appoint his designee. Under the chain of command laid out in the home rule charter, that person is usually the chief administrative officer. That person, Ken Dawson, was also in Las Vegas. Gwen LeBlanc, the parish finance director, was given the job, according to the council chair.
West Baton Rouge Parish President PeeWee Berthelot and some of his staff also attended the conference separately.
The prices reflected in this report do not include everything that was spent. Officials who took the trip also have time to turn in expense reports for reimbursements for other expenses, including meals purchased while on the trip.
