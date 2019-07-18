THE INVESTIGATORS: Ascension leaders spend over $10k on hotels, fees for taxpayer-funded conference to Vegas, records show

Satterlee represents district four in Ascension Parish and calls the move irresponsible. The lavish Las Vegas business trip was for an annual conference for parish and county leaders from across the nation to come together and talk business. Satterlee though, remains concerned there may have been more than business going on all while Barry bared down on Louisiana. The councilman says he was shocked when he realized at a briefing Friday morning that the top decision-maker in the parish chose a trip over his duty to Ascension.