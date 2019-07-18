Hubig’s Pies is returning to New Orleans!

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We'll say it again: Hubig's Pies is returning!
Governor John Bel Edwards and Hubig's Pies owner Andrew Ramsey have announced the company plans to relaunch production of its famous fruit pies with a $1.37 million investment in a Jefferson Parish manufacturing facility.
Located in the Faubourg Marigny district of New Orleans for 90 years, Hubig's Pies revived after Hurricane Katrina but its Dauphone Street factory succumbed to a devastating fire in 2012.
Hubig’s pies has navigated a number of challenges since then to restructure the company and find a new production site. Real estate solutions are being finalized now for a Jefferson Parish site. Hubig’s, LLC secured a small business loan guaranty Thursday.
“No one embraces traditions and good food like the people of Louisiana,” Gov. Edwards said. “Hubig's pies are as unique to Louisiana as Mardi Gras, and we welcome the return of this iconic local brand with open arms and empty stomachs. We’re happy to help support Hubig’s Pies as it revives a great culinary tradition and creates new career opportunities in Louisiana's rich culinary heritage.”
Hubig's plans to launch production in 2020 with the return of classic flavors, such as apple, cherry, lemon, peach, chocolate, and seasonal pies. The pies will be distributed in the same markets as before, ranging from the Louisiana-Texas border to Mobile, Alabama.
“We’re looking forward to our relaunch and being able to announce a more detailed timeline soon,” Ramsey said. “We’ve been a New Orleans company since the 1920s. We buy local, hire local, and our main market is Louisiana. We are eager to get Hubig's Pies back into the hands of our loyal customers. We appreciate their patience and support.”
“Hubig’s has been a staple in greater New Orleans for generations,” Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni said. “The Parish Council and administration stand at-the-ready to support the Hubig’s team as they continue to make strides toward their relaunch.”
Hubig’s will bring back the traditional recipes, and will offer e-commerce options for remote ordering and delviery.
