Hazing charges dismissed against LSU ‘Tiger Girls’ members

Moore says the incident occurred during an event known as “Sis Night”, in which new members of the Tiger Girls team were paired with an older member of the team who would be their “big sis” going forward. During the event, several of the new members say they were blindfolded and given shots of Fireball whisky and other alcohol, investigators said. At one point during the incident, Moore says, “four or five” young men who are “Mike the Tiger” mascots were also present. The men, referred to as the “cheer boys” in the LSU police report, regularly take turns dressing as the LSU mascot at sporting and other events. Moore says the alleged hazing victims were unable to positively identify the males involved since the females were already blindfolded when the males arrived.