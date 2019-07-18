Friends, family, first responders mourn loss of ‘The Cake Lady’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - She was known affectionately in Baton Rouge as The Cake Lady.
Funeral services were held Thursday, July 18 at noon for Better Weber, 82.
Weber’s baking ministry reached many first responders, especially the men and women of the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Weber passed away on July 8. Her family says she was proud to be named an honorary fire chief.
More: Betty Weber’s obituary
She was the most nominated person for WAFB’s Hand It On award, and was awarded WAFB’s Person of the Year award.
The “mother to every Baton Rouge firefighter," Greg Meriwether says Weber was “literally one of the top 5 best people I have ever met,” in a Facebook post.
Recipe cards for her famous cakes were passed out at a celebration of her life.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.