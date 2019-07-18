Friends, family, first responders mourn loss of ‘The Cake Lady’

Betty Weber passed away at 82. (Source: WAFB)
By Carmen Poe | July 18, 2019 at 11:42 AM CDT - Updated July 18 at 12:07 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - She was known affectionately in Baton Rouge as The Cake Lady.

Funeral services were held Thursday, July 18 at noon for Better Weber, 82.

Weber’s baking ministry reached many first responders, especially the men and women of the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Weber passed away on July 8. Her family says she was proud to be named an honorary fire chief.

She was the most nominated person for WAFB’s Hand It On award, and was awarded WAFB’s Person of the Year award.

"We lost a real angel," Greg said in his Facebook post. (Source: WAFB)

The “mother to every Baton Rouge firefighter," Greg Meriwether says Weber was “literally one of the top 5 best people I have ever met,” in a Facebook post.

Recipe cards for her famous cakes were passed out at a celebration of her life.

Recipe cards for her famous were passed out at the celebration of life. (Source: WAFB)

