FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances go up for weekend

The forecast guidance into next week continues to insist on a cool front making its way into the WAFB area. We are certain no one is complaining about that. The weather becomes more unstable, with scattered rains expected Monday and then rain likely Tuesday and Wednesday. The good news is we say goodbye to the 90s for a while, with afternoons in the 80s for much of next week. With a little luck, our morning starts should slip down in the low 70s too, a reflection of the anticipated dip in humidity after the front arrives.