FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances go up for weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It has been a hot, humid, and mostly dry Thursday around the WAFB region and the forecast looks to be a near-repeat Friday.
After a morning start in the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies Friday, the Red Stick can expect a sun/cloud mix for the afternoon. Friday afternoon temperatures will reach the low 90s, feeling like 100° or more for several hours.
And as we have seen in the last couple of days, most of the WAFB region will stay dry Friday. The First Alert Forecast sets rain chances at 20% to 30% for the afternoon with no serious threat of active to severe storms.
Rain chances go up into the weekend, however, with scattered, mainly afternoon showers and t-storms expected both Saturday and Sunday. Neither day will be a washout. Even with those afternoon rains, most neighborhoods will see temperatures reach 90° or more with heat index readings in the 100s.
The forecast guidance into next week continues to insist on a cool front making its way into the WAFB area. We are certain no one is complaining about that. The weather becomes more unstable, with scattered rains expected Monday and then rain likely Tuesday and Wednesday. The good news is we say goodbye to the 90s for a while, with afternoons in the 80s for much of next week. With a little luck, our morning starts should slip down in the low 70s too, a reflection of the anticipated dip in humidity after the front arrives.
While rain will be a big part of the weather picture through the weekend and into next week, the Storm Team is not anticipating overly large totals. Our long-range guidance keeps seven-day rainfall totals under 2” for the week.
In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to give us the “all clear“ for the tropical Atlantic Basin through the next five days or more.
