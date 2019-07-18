FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat and humidity dominate; wetter weekend ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A continuation of mainly dry and steamy summer weather stays in our forecast for at least the next few days.
More activity expected on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar over the weekend but in the meantime, not many of us will need umbrellas today or tomorrow. Anticipate partly cloudy skies today – light southerly winds – spotty/isolated showers around mid-afternoon, a high of 93° - a heat index value of 103°.
Overnight, generally fair skies – a low in the mid 70°s; tomorrow, rain coverage bumps up a little to 30% but still, the majority of us stay dry – everyone will be hot – a high in the lower 90°s.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.