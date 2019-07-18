Denham Springs mayor responds to police union claims

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - On Thursday, July 18, Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry disputed several claims levied by the leader of a union for police officers, including a claim that the city’s police department is in “peril.”
Denham Springs does not officially recognize a police union and is not obligated to negotiate with the union.
“While the City of Denham Springs does not recognize police or fire unions, we do take the needs of our department and our individual officers seriously,” Landry said in a written statement.
Chris Stewart, executive director of the International Union of Police Associations, recently sent an open letter to Landry criticizing the mayor for allegedly not making enough time in his schedule to discuss various concerns of Denham Springs police officers, including the desire for higher pay and better benefits. Stewart sent the letter to the mayor, city council members, and several media outlets, including WAFB.
“The intent of this correspondence is to encourage you and your administration to sit and discuss ways we can work together to save a police department in peril,” Stewart wrote.
Stewart goes on to claim the mayor has refused to “acknowledge or cooperate” with anyone from the union and has only agreed to two brief meetings with union representatives in the past year.
“From the beginning of my administration, I have employed an open door policy regarding meetings with any employee,” Landry said Thursday. “Any employee may speak with any department head or myself at any time regarding any matter concerning the employee.”
Nearly all Denham Springs police officers belong to the International Union of Police Associations and have their union dues subtracted from their paychecks. In his letter, Stewart told the mayor large union membership makes it a “significant organization that deserves to be heard just like any of your other constituents."
Stewart says there has been a “staggering” turnover among Denham Springs police officers, who often leave for better opportunities with other police departments. Stewart claims 26 officers have left the department since 2015.
The mayor disputes that number.
“Since 2015, 21 officers have resigned from the Denham Springs Police Department,” the mayor said. “Some officers have transferred to other departments, while others have left the police force altogether. The turnover rate for the Denham Springs Police Department averaged 14% since 2015.”
In his letter, Stewart alleges a mandate of “forced ticket writing” has been handed down from the mayor’s office.
When asked for clarification, Stewart told WAFB by phone Thursday the mayor’s office has allegedly put pressure on the police chief to increase the number of tickets being written in the city.
“I have never imposed quotas for our officers,” Landry said. “While I have advised all department heads to ensure their departments are doing their jobs, I have never and will never impose quotas for our officers. I have simply asked and will continue to ask that our officers perform the duties of their jobs in order to ensure the safety of our citizens.”
Stewart says he simply wants the mayor to agree to a more open dialogue with the union.
“We don’t force anyone to do anything,” Stewart said by phone Thursday. “We want him to acknowledge that the men and women who work for him in the police department would like to sit down and talk to him.”
Stewart says if the mayor would work toward better pay and benefits to retain his current officers, there would be less turnover. He claims a lower turnover rate would eventually save the city money by not having to continually train new officers.
Currently, the Denham Springs Police Department pays the full cost of health insurance premiums for each individual officer, but it’s up to each officer to pay the premiums for any family members.
