3 Years Later: A day in the life of Nick Tullier

HOUSTON (WAFB) - It’s an anniversary many in Baton Rouge may never forget: when time stood still on a Sunday morning, bringing the city to a complete stop. Six law enforcement officers were shot.
Montrell Jackson, Brad Garafola, and Matthew Gerald were killed in the line of duty. Chad Montgomery was grazed in the head. Deputies Bruce Simmons and Nick Tullier continue their fights with their bullet wounds.
The Tullier family opened their home to WAFB to give people an inside look into a day in the life of Nick Tullier.
Inside their Houston apartment, the Tulliers have made it their home away from home. Along with Nick’s parents, James and Mary, his two sons, Trenton and Gage, were also at the apartment reliving their tradition of watching movies with their dad.
“It gives us that sense of, ‘Hey, life’s the same even though he is injured.’ We don’t look at him any different,” said Trenton.
“He’s the strongest man I’ve ever known,” said Gage.
Since being shot three times in the line of duty in Baton Rouge, Deputy Tullier continues to defy all odds.
“Doctors at Our Lady of the Lake told us you’re going to be lucky if he lives 30 minutes and look here, we’re here three years later,” said Mary.
The last year has been rough, with Nick being hospitalized repeatedly for pneumonia, among other issues.
“This is pretty common for patients who had the sort of brain injury that he’s had. Pneumonia is the number one medical complication these patients face,” said Dr. Sunil Kothari, Nick’s primary physician.
Seizures are the other reason Nick’s been in and out of the hospital.
“Unfortunately, when patients have medical setbacks, it sets everything back, including neurologically, so there’s been a temporary decline in his communication status as there has been in everything since he’s been sick with pneumonia. He’s weaker. His swallowing is worse. Communication is worse, even his level of alertness is worse. We expect all of that to bounce back, get better as he gets healthier and then get back online,” said Dr. Kothari.
The short-term goal is to get Nick healthier. It’s why his mother mashes several pills and capsules daily, mixes them with water, and injects the mixture into Nick’s feeding tube.
“He takes a lot of medication, a lot of pills to keep him going,” said Mary.
Nick’s parents literally have a full page chart telling them what medicine to give him at what time.
“I don’t have time for it to get overwhelming,” said Mary. “I don’t think about it really, I just do it. This is not an easy thing for parents to go through. I wish no one ever has to go through anything like this, watching their child suffer like Nick does.”
“You think you’re going to do certain things,” said James. “The path changes and you don’t have a choice.”
Nick’s parents are referring to retirement, but when dealt this hand, any parent would do anything for their child, especially when that child wants to fight.
“He’ll tell you that he’s glad he’s here. He’s not happy with the way he is, but he’s glad that he’s alive,” said Mary.
It’s why Nick’s life has a new normal now, a normal that can still bring on tears, but then quickly change to the old days of laughing, scratching his head, and simply cutting up.
“He’s our father. He’s a hero and I wouldn’t want anybody to take his place,” said Trenton.
His sons will tell you they’re closer to their father now than ever before. In fact, Gage is fulfilling a dream of being a Marine.
“I just wanted to make a difference. I wanted to protect and serve just like my father did before any of this happened. He just gave me that motive,” Gage said.
From that motive, Nick’s motivation to keep going comes from the community, by way of cards, messages, and prayers. It’s why they read every single card to Nick.
“It says, ‘I keep you and your family in my daily prayers. Keep fighting, stay strong. Love and prayer,’” James read to Nick.
The Tulliers firmly believe people’s prayers allow Nick to continue proving divine intervention works, mixed with a little laughter and of course, family.
“Nobody can replace your dad,” Trenton said.
Anyone wishing to send cards to the family can mail them to the following address:
- PMB #108
- 11991 S Main St.
- Houston, TX 77035
