SW Louisiana records highest rain totals statewide from Barry

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - What was expected to be more of a flooding problem for Southeast Louisiana from Barry ended up in Southwest Louisiana Sunday night into Monday as the final bands of rain left a deluge of flooding in parts of Allen, Beauregard and Calcasieu parishes to start the work-week.
Rivers remain well into flood stage and nearing crest Tuesday as water over some roads continues to slowly recede in parts of Allen and Calcasieu parishes as of the Tuesday morning commute, although all U.S. and state highways were reported back open today according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation.
The latest river forecast from the National Weather Service shows the river has crested in Oberlin at just under 18 feet and is forecast to crest in Kinder at 19.5 feet later in the day Tuesday. Locations near the Calcasieu River at Sam Houston Jones State Park are still experiencing a water rise, but the forecast is for a crest of 9 feet today at the park. Old Town Bay is headed toward a major flood stage of 8 feet by Thursday and was at 6.5 feet as of Tuesday morning’s gauge reading.
According to a preliminary report issued by the National Center for Environmental Prediction, a branch of NOAA, unofficial rain totals that have been preliminarily gathered across the state show that Ragley topped the list with the highest rain total in the state associated with Barry between July 12 and July 16 at 23.58 inches. Oberlin, Gillis, Moss Bluff and DeQuincy also made the list. These preliminary rain totals will be further analyzed in post-storm analysis when official numbers will be released for official record keeping.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.