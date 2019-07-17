Suspects wanted after Ralph Lauren Polo store in Gonzales robbed twice

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Police are looking for at least six suspects after a Ralph Lauren Polo store was robbed twice in just over a month. A total of about $6,000 worth of merchandise was stolen on June 6 and July 10, according to the City of Gonzales Police Department.
The agency released an image from surveillance video of three men with clothes in their arms during the June incident. Police said they stole 1,594.66 worth of merchandise from the store on June 6th at about 4:35 p.m.
As for the theft in July, police released another surveillance image of two men and a woman at the store on July 10 at about 10:15 a.m. Police said $4,242.95 worth of various merchandise was stolen.
Those suspects are believed to have left the mall in a blue Honda Civic.
Anyone that can help with identifying any of these suspects is asked to contact Detective Burchell at 225-647-9536 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.