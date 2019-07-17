RECALL: Wheels can separate from inline skates, causing fall hazard

(WAFB) - Some inline skates have been recalled due to the potential of the wheels separating from the frames, posing a fall hazard.
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission says the K2 Sports VO2 S inline skates pose a fall hazard because the skate axle can become loose or part of the axle can sheer off, resulting in a wheel separating from the skate’s frame. About 2,700 pairs of skates are being recalled in the U.S.
Consumers should contact K2 Sports at 866-734-5746 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or email k2vo2s@k2sports.com. Consumers can also go online to www.k2skates.com and click Safety Alert Regarding the VO2 S Skate for more information.
The safety commission says consumers should stop using the skates immediately and contact either K2 Sports or the store they bought the skates from to return the skates for a free pair. No injuries have been reported at this time. The skates were sold online and in stores throughout the country between January and May of 2019 for between $280 and $300.
Click here for more detailed information about the recall.
