Pregnant woman shot, killed at Minden apartment; police ID victim

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Minden police are investigating the shooting death of a pregnant woman at an apartment complex early Wednesday morning.
NaToyedre Barrow, 19, was found dead at an apartment in the 800 block of Carolina Street, according to Minden Police Chief Steven Cropper.
Her body was found on the apartment’s couch. She was eight months pregnant.
Officials say that the unborn child did die in the incident.
Police say that the shots were fired from outside the building. Three others were inside the apartment complex when it happened.
Investigators are interviewing witnesses at this time and working to identify suspects.
At least six gunshots were fired from outside.
Officers say that they don’t believe Barrow was the target; however, she was at the wrong place at the wrong time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
