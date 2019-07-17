Louisiana fishing and swimming advisories now available as an app

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fishers and swimmers can get their advisories in Louisiana through a new app.
The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) online fishing and swimming advisory map is now available as an smartphone app.
The app was released July 11, 2019, and is available through Google Play and the Apple Store by entering the search term: LDEQ fish advisories.
The app mirrors the online advisory map released in Dec. 2018, and aims to make it easier to access information the state’s fish consumption and swimming advisories.
Users can determine if their local fishing spot is under an advisory. They can do this by zooming into an area and click on a fish icon to get more information.
In addition, the app provides phone numbers and an email address for users can get more information on Louisiana’s fish consumption and swimming advisory process, and general water quality.
The development of Louisiana’s fish consumption and swimming advisories is a joint effort of LDEQ, the Louisiana Department of Health, and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
