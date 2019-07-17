LDH rolls out new treatment program for Medicaid patients, inmates in La. with hep C

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has been working for the past three years to make this drug available to about 90,000 people estimated to have the virus, which is spread through contact with blood, like a transfusion or sexual contact. The cure requires patients to take one pill per day for 12 weeks. The state hopes with this new program they can actually wipe out the virus. WAFB caught up with a patient Wednesday, July 17 who found out just months ago that she was sick.