FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Typical summer weather pattern returns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We can certainly appreciate a quiet and mainly dry mid-July forecast and that’s exacting what we’re expecting today – starting with this morning, no activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler and temperatures in the mid/upper 70°s.
We can’t say there will be NO rain but we’re only looking at isolated afternoon showers – a 20% coverage – our high topping out in the lower 90°s. While we won’t threaten the record high of 100° we will have a “heat index value” around 105° - another cautionary note to be careful in the summer heat.
Overnight, mostly fair and steamy – a low of 75°; tomorrow increase the coverage of rain a bit to 30%, a high of 92°.
