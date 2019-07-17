FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat and humidity dominate; wetter weekend ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heat and humidity dominated Wednesday’s weather headlines and they will be the “front page” weather story Thursday too.
While the WAFB area did see a blip or two on Doppler radar through Wednesday afternoon, the vast majority of WAFB neighborhoods just simmered under the sunshine and in the summer humidity.
Plan for a repeat Thursday, with rain chances posted at 20% or less for the afternoon. We will open the day with sunrise temperatures in the mid 70s under fair to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be near 90° by lunchtime, with low 90s for Thursday’s afternoon high. Those low 90s are going to feel like 100° to 105° when you factor in the humidity.
Remember, heat index readings are estimates of what it feels like in the shade. Afternoon sunshine can add another 5° to 10° or more to that apparent temperature. (Note: Heat index, apparent temperature, and “feels like” temperature are interchangeable terms. For our purposes, they mean the same thing.)
The First Alert Forecast Friday also calls for a dry day for the majority of WAFB neighborhoods, with rain chances set at just 20% to 30% for the day.
The weekend looks wetter though. Plan for scattered, mainly afternoon t-showers both days. The current Storm Team outlook sets rain chances at 40% Saturday and 50% Sunday, and neither day will be an all-day washout for anyone.
Our forecast guidance is highlighting the potential for a rainmaking cool front to push through the region during the early to middle of next week. Rain chances look to be a bit higher sometime in the Monday to Wednesday time frame, depending on the front’s arrival time. Afternoon highs are expected to slip down into the upper 80s for a good bit of next week, assuming the front push does make its way through the region.
As for tropical weather, the remnants of Barry are approaching the eastern Great Lakes region and continue to weaken. At the same time, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is currently showing no concerns regarding new tropical development anywhere in the Atlantic Basin over the next five days.
