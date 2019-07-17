Fatal crash involving U-Haul truck blocks Hwy. 61 Wednesday morning

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - State Police are investigating a crash involving a U-Haul truck that closed all lanes of Highway 61 Wednesday morning.
The crash killed one person, LSP said. The identity of the victim has not been released.
The crash happened before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17 on Highway 61 just south of I-10. The crash caused southbound lane closures for hours.
Photos from the scene showed a twisted, mangled U-Haul truck.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.