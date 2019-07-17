Car burglary suspect wanted for stealing gun in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators are trying to identify a person who stole a gun from an unlocked car in a Baton Rouge neighborhood.
The burglary happened at around 5 a.m. on July 12 in the Parkview Drive area.
Police released two dash cam images showing the unidentified person inside the vehicle. The image also captured the suspect’s arm tattoo.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Burglary Division at 389-3824 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
