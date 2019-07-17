Backlash from proposed dress code banning ‘sagging’ prompts apology from Red Stick Social

By Mykal Vincent | July 17, 2019 at 6:30 AM CDT - Updated July 17 at 6:48 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A bowling alley has issued an apology after receiving backlash from a proposed dress code.

Red Stick Social, a newly developed three-story bowling alley, bar, restaurant, and live music venue, posted a dress code to its Facebook page suggesting gentlemen wear collared shirts, requiring guests to be “neatly groomed," and leaving “soiled or torn" clothing up to management’s discretion.

The dress code also banned “sagging" outright, and any articles of clothing indicative of gang affiliation.

Red Stick Social pulled its proposed dress code after receiving backlash.

The venue received a wave of negative backlash about the dress code, which it pulled from its social media pages before issuing an apology.

Earlier today, we posted a set of dress code guidelines to our social media pages in an effort foster a better experience for our customers. We immediately received concerned feedback about the dress code and its potentially negative interpretation.
At least one parody event was created, hosted by local comedy podcast Baton Rouge Sucks, encouraging people to dress down “in honor of Red Stick’s new dress code.”

The bowling alley issued an apology shortly after posting the dress code to its Facebook page.

