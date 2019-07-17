Backlash from proposed dress code banning ‘sagging’ prompts apology from Red Stick Social

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A bowling alley has issued an apology after receiving backlash from a proposed dress code.
Red Stick Social, a newly developed three-story bowling alley, bar, restaurant, and live music venue, posted a dress code to its Facebook page suggesting gentlemen wear collared shirts, requiring guests to be “neatly groomed," and leaving “soiled or torn" clothing up to management’s discretion.
The dress code also banned “sagging" outright, and any articles of clothing indicative of gang affiliation.
The venue received a wave of negative backlash about the dress code, which it pulled from its social media pages before issuing an apology.
At least one parody event was created, hosted by local comedy podcast Baton Rouge Sucks, encouraging people to dress down “in honor of Red Stick’s new dress code.”
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.