Volunteers to collect donations for annual Livingston Parish school supply drive
(Source: ASSESS THE NEED Facebook page)
By WAFB Staff | July 16, 2019 at 11:13 AM CDT - Updated July 16 at 11:13 AM

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - As families start gearing up for the upcoming school year, preparations are underway to collect schools supplies in Livingston Parish.

Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor and volunteers are launching the 19th Annual Assess the Need campaign to provide school supplies for students in the parish.

The supply is being sponsored by Taylor, volunteers and local businesses.

Volunteers will be outside the Walmart stores in Denham Springs, Walker and Watson on July 27 and 28, and Aug. 3 and 4 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to collect donations.

Donations can also be given through PayPal or with a credit card by visiting the ASSESS THE NEED Facebook page or going to www.AssesstheNeed.com.

Supplies will be purchased in bulk quantities and distributed to each school in the parish before classes start on Aug. 9.

There’s no application process to receive assistance from the ASSESS THE NEED campaign. Volunteers work with school officials to identify students who may benefit from assistance. Families needing help should contact their child’s principal or school counselor to make sure their child is on the list to get supplies.

Since 2001, the program has collected some $1 million in donations, including special drives following Hurricane Katrina and the 2016 historic floods.

