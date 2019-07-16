SEC Media Days 2019 continues with Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Texas A&M on Day 2

HOOVER, Ala. (WAFB) - The second day of SEC Media Days featured Georgia and Ole Miss in the morning session, while Tennessee and Texas A&M took center stage in the afternoon session.
Texas A&M junior quarterback Kellen Mond said a lot of LSU players were cramping during the overtimes of last year’s game, while the Aggies were still standing tall. He also referenced “DBU,” which could possibly add extra fuel to the fire for the Tigers and Aggies.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder was 23-of-49 for 287 yards and six touchdowns in the 74-72 win over LSU in the seven overtime epic. He had no interceptions. Mond finished the season with 3,107 yards. He had 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher added his guys could’ve gone three or four more overtimes against LSU last season. Fisher finished his first season in College Station with a 9-4 record.
Does the Scott Woodward angle intensify the LSU-Texas A&M rivalry?
“It doesn’t diffuse it,” said Fisher.
Fisher had glowing praise for Woodward. He then joked that he wishes him great success, except for one game.
Woodward was hired as LSU’s new athletic director in April, replacing Joe Alleva.
Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm was the first person to address sports journalists Tuesday. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound junior finished 2018 with 2,749 yards. He had 30 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Next to take the podium was Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart. He is going into his fourth year at the helm. His record is 32-10. He was the 2017 SEC and National Coach of the Year.
“Confidence, confidence is a word I think about a lot this time of year,” said Smart. “Confidence is not about speak, about words. It’s really about actions taken by someone. It’s not given to anyone. It’s earned. And that’s something that we want to do with each and every year and how we build up the season. It’s year four for our staff and our program. That fact excites me, that it’s year four for us.”
They were joined by senior defensive back J.R. Reed and junior offensive lineman Andrew Thomas.
Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke said he was always impressed with Ed Orgeron’s work ethic. Luke worked with Orgeron for a year at Ole Miss. Luke added Orgeron appears more comfortable now and is just being himself.
Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt was joined by senior linebacker Daniel Bituli, junior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, and senior linebacker Darrell Taylor in representing the Vols.
Steve Shaw, the director of SEC officials, reiterated he feels officials did a very nice job calling last season’s matchup between LSU and Texas A&M.
