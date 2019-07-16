Royal Caribbean announces year-round cruises from Port of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Royal Caribbean International announced year-round cruises from the Port of New Orleans set to begin when Majesty of the Seas arrives to homeport in January 2020.
The cruise lines previously offered seasonal cruises from New Orleans, and is now offering weekly itineraries from January 2020 through April 2021.
Embarking on 7-night adventures from Saturday to Saturday, vacationers will visit beaches in The Bahamas as well as the Western Caribbean through Mexico and Belize. They also will experience big thrills at Perfect Day at CocoCay – Royal Caribbean’s newly reimagined private island.
Cruises from New Orleans on board Majesty are now open to book for itineraries departing through April 2020. Sailings departing from May 2020 through April 2021 will be open to book the week of July 22, 2019.
In 2018, Port NOLA recorded a record 1.18 million cruise passenger movements and 235 ship calls. With the addition of the Majesty in 2020, Port NOLA anticipates about 1.45 million passenger moves and 341 ship calls.
