Public reminded not to take suspected animal cruelty incidents into their own hands

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement in Louisiana has been pushed to ask members of the public not to take matters into their own hands after photos and videos of animals left exposed to the elements surfaced on social media in the aftermath of Hurricane Barry.
Among the agencies making the request is the Zachary Police Department, which on Sunday, July 14, posted to Facebook asking the public not to overload its phone lines after a social media post showing a dog chained to a tree enraged the community.
“We tend to forget that the police are usually answering multiple calls for assistance during disasters. But, it is also important that we communicate that this incident may be very time-sensitive,” said Jeff Dorson, director of the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSL).
Dorson says it’s not a good idea for folks to try to confront the owners or rescue the animals themselves. In most cases, doing so can result in the person attempting to free the animal being charged with trespassing and theft. There’s also the possibility the animal could injure the person attempting to free them.
“Individuals who witness an act of neglect, mistreatment or other violation of the cruelty laws need to report them to either their animal control agency, police, or sheriff’s department and explain to them the law that prohibits the tethering of dogs (and cats) outside during disasters. Not every officer is familiar with each applicable law,” said Dorson. “It is always best and usual to take photos of the suspected violations from different angles and not to trespass while doing so and to take notes of what was observed. Try and answer the following questions: Who? What? When? and Where? Be prepared to share your information with the proper authorities.”
HSL does recommend concerned citizens inquire if the owner would like any help or resources with tending to their pets, if they are someone they’re familiar with.
“Offer to give help and wait for the response. If the owner continues to mistreat the animal and declines any help, report the incident to the authorities. Also, listen to the response to get a better understanding of what may be going on, i.e., pet owner just moved in and he/she plans to buy a dog house within 24 hours, or the dog appears to be skinny because they just picked him up yesterday as a stray and decided to keep it. This is not always true, but it’s usual to listen to the answers,” said Dorson.
Involvement from the police won’t always mean an arrest or removal of the animal from the home. Still, Dorson says it’s important to let officers handle the situation and not to act on your own.
“Half of our parishes do not have public shelters (33 out of 64) so the police can’t always seize an animal even if they wanted to. Also, it sometimes makes for a stronger case to first give the owner an official Warning and then issue a citation within a prescribed time period if the conditions persist,” said Dorson.
To report a suspected case of animal cruelty to HSL, click here.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.