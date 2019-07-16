The Official Assembly of a Traditional Chicago-Style Hot Dog

By Chef John Folse | July 16, 2019 at 4:40 PM CDT - Updated July 16 at 4:47 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The toppings are just as important as the order they are applied to the hot dog. The goal is to evenly distribute the toppings so you get a taste of each ingredient with every bite. Remember, dress the dog and not the bun!

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Yields: 6 to 8 servings

Ingredients:

1 package hot dogs ("Best's Kosher®", "Vienna Beef®" or other all beef dog)

1 package Poppy Seed hot dog buns

¼ cup yellow mustard

¼ cup Rolf's® “Deli Style” Sweet Pickle Relish

½ cup chopped white onions

1(32-ounce) jar Claussen® Kosher Dill Pickles

2 tomatoes, sliced

1 (12-ounce) jar sport peppers

¼ cup celery salt

Method:

Start out by placing your heated hot dog on the bun and add the toppings in the following order:

  • Yellow mustard ­– Squirt the mustard directly on the dog from one end to the other.
  • Bright green relish – Add a generous amount of sweet relish.
  • Fresh-chopped onions – Place onions on top of the dog. The amount depends on your personal taste.
  • Pickle spear or slice – The pickle should be placed in the crevice between the bottom of the bun and the hot dog.
  • Two tomato slices – The tomatoes should be placed along the crevice between the top of the bun and the hot dog.
  • Two sport peppers – Traditionally 2 sport peppers are added on top of a Chicago dog, but the sport pepper is often considered an optional topping.
  • Celery salt – Sprinkle a dash of celery salt over the dog.

