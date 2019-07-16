Man arrested after causing second fatal crash in four months, LSP says

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police have arrested a man who has allegedly caused two fatal wrecks in less than four months.
The first arrest came on March 26 when police say Salvtore Euggino, 60, crossed over a no-passing center line in East Feliciana Parish, striking a vehicle driven by Marshaun Robertson, 34, of Ethel. Robertson died in the crash. Police say Euggino was arrested for negligent homicide.
Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on July 15, troopers began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy. 10 east of Hwy. 61 in West Feliciana Parish. LSP says Ricky Pourciau, 50, was walking westbound on the shoulder of Hwy. 10. Pourciau was struck by Euggino's truck and sustained fatal injuries.
LSP says after striking Pourciau, Euggino fled the scene, but was later located at a local business.
Troopers ruled out alcohol impairment, however, a blood sample was obtained to detect the possible presence of narcotics. Results are pending.
Euggino was arrested for negligent homicide, hit and run driving, and careless operation.
Euggino was booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.