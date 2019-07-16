LSU QB Joe Burrow, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire named to Maxwell Award Watch List

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow and junior running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire have been named to the Maxwell Award Watch List.
The award goes to America’s College Player of the Year.
Burrow led the Tigers to a 10-3 record and a Fiesta Bowl win over UCF last year. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound signal-caller had 3,293 all-purpose yards and 23 touchdowns last season. He became the first player in LSU history to throw for 2,800 yards and rush for more than 350 yards in the same season.
Edwards-Helaire was LSU’s second leading rusher last year with 658 yards and seven touchdowns. He was fifth in the SEC in kickoff return yards (416) and kickoff return average (24.5). He was also No. 11 in the conference in all-purpose yards with 1,170, an average of 90.0 yards per game.
Edwards-Helaire had his best game as a Tiger with the huge win over No. 2 Georgia. He rushed for 145 yards against the Bulldogs.
