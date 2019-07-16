General Informatics hosting career fair, open house in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - General Informatics, a technology provider for businesses, governments and schools, will conduct an open house and career fair on Friday, July 19 in Baton Rouge.
The event will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the company’s @Highland headquarters, located at 1 Smart Way on the northwest corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Highland Road.
General Informatics is looking to hire IT professionals who want to pursue their dream job without leaving Louisiana. The Baton Rouge-based technology firm employs more than 60 engineers, programmers and designers.
Interested job seekers are encouraged to upload their résumés and register in advance at LouisianaJobConnection.com/GeneralInformatics. The event is open to the public and General Informatics representatives will be available. Applicants also can pre-register for the event at the following link, bit.ly/GeneralInformatics.
