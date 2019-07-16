FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Typical summer weather pattern returns after Barry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Doppler radar confirmed a few thundershowers in the area Tuesday afternoon, but the day was still quieter across the WAFB region than what we’ve experienced over the last several days as Barry passed through the Bayou State. Fortunately, Barry and the broad circulation around that tropical system are no longer impacting Louisiana. As a result, our forecast for the next couple of days turns drier, but not entirely rain free.