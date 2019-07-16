FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Typical summer weather pattern returns after Barry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Doppler radar confirmed a few thundershowers in the area Tuesday afternoon, but the day was still quieter across the WAFB region than what we’ve experienced over the last several days as Barry passed through the Bayou State. Fortunately, Barry and the broad circulation around that tropical system are no longer impacting Louisiana. As a result, our forecast for the next couple of days turns drier, but not entirely rain free.
The WAFB First Alert Forecast sets rain chances at only 10% to 20% Wednesday, so the majority of people stay dry. Plan for a morning start Wednesday in the mid and upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies and then we turn to spotty afternoon showers under a sun/cloud mix with highs in the low 90s.
We’re expecting highs in the low 90s Thursday and Friday, with rain chances both days running at a modest 30%, comprised mainly of afternoon t-showers. Nudge those rain chances to 40% to 50% for the upcoming weekend, with highs both Saturday and Sunday running near 90°, but feeling more like 100°.
The First Alert Extended Outlook next week locks into a pattern of scattered, mainly afternoon t-showers each day, with highs running near 90° every afternoon.
In effect, next week looks like a somewhat steady forecast and something close to what we would expect this time of year. It may sound a little boring, but we suspect everyone would agree it certainly beats the uncertainty of tropical weather!
Speaking of tropical weather, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is indicating there’s no threat of tropical development anywhere in the Atlantic Basin for the next five days or more.
