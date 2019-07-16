FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Barry moves on; drier days on the way

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Steamy and dry – for the time being – early on this mid July morning; temperatures are in the upper 70°s to lower 80°s but it “feels like” the mid 80°s.
It’s quiet on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar but that will change later this afternoon as we go back to a somewhat more “normal” summer pattern; a 40% - 50% coverage of showers/storms, a high topping out at 89°.
Overnight, partly cloudy and steamy – a low of 75°; tomorrow, partly cloudy – only isolated showers, hot and humid – a high of 91°.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.