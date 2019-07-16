Driving with hazard lights during rain illegal, state police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Driving with flashing hazard lights on during wet weather is illegal, Louisiana State Police reminded drivers with a social media post Monday, July 15.
“Hazard lights should only be used if your vehicle is disabled in the roadway or on the shoulder,” the post reads. “There is no need to use your flashers while driving in the rain. It is actually against the law.”
Louisiana law prohibits using flashing lights unless “a vehicular traffic hazard (requires) unusual care in approaching, overtaking or passing.”
LSP says it’s difficult to see turn signals and brake lights when flashers are on, and the lights could cause other drivers to think the vehicle is stalled in the road. Flashers limit drivers’ ability to communicate.
If visibility is so poor hazard lights are necessary, it’s safest to pull over.
“A car that is actually stalled with lights flashing may get hit by a driver who doesn’t anticipate proper braking distance because they think the car is moving,” the post continued.
Some readers said they were shocked to learn the common practice is illegal.
