2019: Back-to-school events, supply drives

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first day of school is upon families in the Baton Rouge area. Here’s a running list of back to school events to help parents prepare their children for the upcoming school year.
SUPPLY/UNIFORM GIVEAWAYS & DRIVES
ASSESS THE NEED school supply drive (Livingston Parish) - Volunteers will be outside the Walmart stores in Denham Springs, Walker and Watson on July 27 and 28, and Aug. 3 and 4 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to collect donations. Donations can also be given through PayPal or with a credit card by visiting the ASSESS THE NEED Facebook page or going to www.AssesstheNeed.com. Supplies will be purchased in bulk quantities and distributed to each school in the parish before classes start on Aug. 9. Click here for more information.
BACKPACK GIVEAWAY AT GREATER ST. LUKE (Baton Rouge) - New backpacks filled with school supplies will be available during the giveaway on July 28 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Greater St. Luke Baptist Church. Families, however, are required to pre-register by July 21 in order to receive the free backpacks. That can be completed through www.stlukesbr.com or by calling Tonya Robertson at (225) 346-1583.
ANNUAL BACKPACK EXTRAVAGANZA 2019 (St. John the Baptist Parish) - A back to school event sponsored by United Way is giving away backpacks, school supplies and hygiene kits to the first 1000 kids. The Backpack Extravaganza is scheduled for Saturday, July 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the St. Johns Community Center (2900 Highway 51 in Laplace). A parent or guardian must be present with children in order to receive supplies.
