2019: Back-to-school events, supply drives

ASSESS THE NEED school supply drive (Livingston Parish) - Volunteers will be outside the Walmart stores in Denham Springs, Walker and Watson on July 27 and 28, and Aug. 3 and 4 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to collect donations. Donations can also be given through PayPal or with a credit card by visiting the ASSESS THE NEED Facebook page or going to www.AssesstheNeed.com. Supplies will be purchased in bulk quantities and distributed to each school in the parish before classes start on Aug. 9. Click here for more information.