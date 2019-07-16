After cancellation, delay Rolling Stones fans finally get their show

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After one cancellation, one change of venue, one weather delay and months of anticipation, Rolling Stones fans finally got their show at the Superdome Monday night (July 15).
The lines started at the Dome early, with fans eagerly waiting for Mick and the boys to take the stage in their first show in New Orleans since their Voodoo Lounge tour brought them here in 1994.
It was not the first time fans lined up at the Superdome, with many buying their tickets there months earlier, for what was supposed to be a first-of-its-kind Jazz Fest performance to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Then, those same fans were devastated when the band was forced to cancel due to Mick Jagger’s unexpected heart surgery.
But then, there was light, when the band announced their No Filter tour would include a stop in New Orleans in July. The show was scheduled for Sunday, but the threat of severe weather from Tropical Storm Barry caused some fear that the Stones might cancel again.
Those fears turned out to be valid, but not for long, as the concert was pushed back just one night -- a relief for concert-goers who traveled to New Orleans from far and wide.
Some came from Canada, Belgium and London just to see the Stones play in New Orleans. One duo -- brothers from the Mobile area -- said they waited decades for that opportunity, and nothing was going to stop them.
"We were prepared to swim if that’s what it took to get here, weather wasn’t going to stop us.”
And while the Stones sing the truth, “you can’t always get what you want,” fans in New Orleans sure did -- it just took a little waiting.
