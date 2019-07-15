9-year-old creates social media challenge to clean up hometown streets after Barry

The young Franklin, La. resident was inspired after seeing a photo on Facebook.

The City of Franklin published a photo of a 9-year-old girl actively cleaning up storm debris storm debris following Hurricane Barry. (Source: City of Franklin, Louisiana - Mayor's Office)
By Catherine Quant | July 15, 2019 at 3:34 PM CDT - Updated July 15 at 4:53 PM

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - A 9-year-old girl of Franklin, La. has taken to social media to encourage residents to clean out the town’s drains after Hurricane Barry.

The City of Franklin’s Facebook page published on Monday a photo of the girl cleaning up storm debris in a neighborhood.

9 year old McCarley has taken the McCarley Project of cleaning the Franklin park's to a new level. She saw the picture...

Posted by City of Franklin, Louisiana - Mayor's Office on Monday, July 15, 2019

The post said McCarley Fisher took to Facebook to create the #ChiefBeverlyChallenge after seeing a photo of Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly cleaning out drains on Main Street in Franklin.

In 2018, Fisher started the McCarley Project to encourage residents to clean up Franklin’s city park.

Fisher encourages Franklin residents to post photos on Facebook cleaning debris around town with the hashtag #ChiefBeverlyChallenge.

