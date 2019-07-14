102-year-old Cape Girardeau woman celebrates her birthday with the St. Louis Cardinals

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - 102-year-old Arabella Stike celebrated her birthday by attending the St. Louis Cardinals game on Sunday, July 14.
Stike is a huge St. Louis Cardinals fan and was personally invited by the organization to watch the game on July 14 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Stike was accompanied by Saint Francis Hospice staffing to assist her at the game thanks to Plaza Tire Service and the St. Louis Cardinals.
She also had club seating, a visit on the field and a special birthday announcement where the entire crowd sang her a Happy Birthday song.
Her actual birthday is on June 21, however, she wanted to celebrate it on Sunday cheering on her favorite team.
Stike moved to Cape Girardeau 12 years ago. Before that, she lived up in St. Louis where she would attend Cardinals games regularly.
