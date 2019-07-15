What to do when a businesses intentionally raises prices during storms

Courts may impose a civil penalty and where appropriate order restitution for consumers. Additionally, price gouging statute is a criminal offense punishable by a fine up to $500.00, 6 months imprisonment, or both; imprisonment at hard labor for not more than 5 years where there is any serious bodily injury or any property damage in excess of $5,000.00; and imprisonment at hard labor for not more than 21 years where a willful violation results in the death of any person.