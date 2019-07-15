Voodoo Fest releases lineup-by-day schedule

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Voodoo Music + Arts Experience announced its day-by-day lineup for the Halloween weekend music festival.
Headliners include:
- Friday: Guns N Roses
- Saturday: Beck
- Sunday: Post Malone
The lineup will also bring Bassnectar, Brandi Carlile, The National, REZZ, Zhu, Young the Giant, Interpol, Sheck Wes, Bring Me the Horizon, Big Gigantic, Clairo, Glitch Mob and more. Over 65 bands will perform across four stages during the three days at City Park.
The three-day festival begins on Friday, Oct. 25. Ticket packages are available, however they remind fans that prices will go up as Voodoo gets closer.
The entire Lineup By Day listing is available here: www.voodoofestival.com/lineup.
3-Day General Admission Tickets, 3-Day GA+ Tickets, 3-Day Loa VIP Tickets, and 3-Day Platinum Tickets went on sale in June.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.