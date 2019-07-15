Vegetative debris drop-off site open for Ascension Parish residents

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish residents have an option to get rid of their storm debris caused by Barry.
Ascension Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness officials launched a vegetative debris only drop-off site at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. The center is located at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave, Gonzales.
The drop-off site, for Ascension Parish residents only, will not accept construction debris. The site is located in a fenced-in area next to the complex Sewer Plant.
Operational hours are from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.
