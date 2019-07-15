USDA offers food safety tips for during a power outage

When it comes to freezers, food will remain at a safe temperature for about 48 hours in a full freezer, and for about half that time in a more empty freezer (if the door remains closed). Food can be safely refrozen if it still contains ice crystals or is at or below 40°, the USDA says. The quality of the food may suffer from refreezing, however. Again, do not taste food to determine its safety. Use this guide instead.