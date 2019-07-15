State Police investigating Houma officer involved shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting reported in Houma Sunday afternoon (July 14), according to LSP and the Houma Police Department.
According to their preliminary investigation, two Houma police officers were assessing storm damage on West Street around 2:30 p.m., when they heard gunshots ring out. A Houma Police spokesman said the shots were fired close to the officers, with some of them “whizzing by them.”
The officers said they then saw a burgundy car driving towards them, as someone inside the vehicle was firing a weapon. One of the officers on the scene fired back at the vehicle, which then fled the area.
Houma police said a victim was later brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound. While it was not confirmed that the two incidents were connected, Houma police officials turned the case over to LSP to continue the investigation.
None of the officers involved were injured.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call investigators at 985-876-8834.
No additional details were immediately available and state police said their investigation remains under investigation and did not have any suspect information Sunday.
