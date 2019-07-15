Secret deodorant to contribute $529,000 to help combat US women’s soccer pay gap

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Secret deodorant a sponsor of the US Women’s National Soccer team is supporting the team members’ fight for equal pay.
The women’s deodorant brand plans to make a commitment to the teams demand equal pay, by contributing $529,000 to the US Women’s National Team Players Association.
The twenty-eight member squad of the USWNT sued the US Soccer Federation in March for alleged gender discrimination. The suit went on to claim the federation plays the women less than members of the men’s national team “for substantially equal work and by denying them at least equal playing, training, and travel conditions; equal promotion of their games; equal support and development for their games; and other terms and conditions of employment equal to the MNT,” according to the lawsuit.
In one hypothetical case cited in the lawsuit, if the women’s and men’s teams both won 20 straight games in a season, the women would make 38% what the men do.
Secret deodorant, the first USWNT sponsor to publicly support the teams fight, also uses the ad to challenge other brands to support the teams quest for equal pay.
