The Rolling Stones set to rock the Superdome

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Fans of the Rolling Stones will finally get their chance to see the famed band in New Orleans after two tries in recent months – and several decades.
Monday is the day fans have been waiting for after the concert was postponed on Sunday because of Hurricane Barry.
The band pushed back its performance at Jazz Fest because of heart problem Mick Jagger had back in spring.
But the show will go on, and in true Stones fashion, the band is taking requests from the fans who will be heading to the Superdome to see them.
They’re letting people – whether or not you go to the concert – vote on any hits. Perhaps “Gimmie Shelter” would be most appropriate, considering the stones took shelter in New Orleans as Barry rolled through.
The crew has been roaming the streets of New Orleans for the past couple of days. Meg Gatto got this image of a Rolling Stones officials limo.
Barricades are already set up around the Superdome and a huge crowd is expected tonight. The stadium is lit up with The Rolling Stones signature tongue logo, and thankfully the weather should be good enough.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Ticketmaster Ticket Exchange still has tickets for under $70 in the terrace of the Superdome. If you want to stand in the pit or get a seat on the floor, expect to pay around $500 per ticket.
