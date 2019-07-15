One dead after hit and run in West Feliciana Parish

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The sheriff of West Feliciana Parish says one person is dead after a fatal hit and run near St. Francisville, La.
The incident happened on Louisiana Highway 10 near Plantation Drive on July 15.
Sheriff J. Austin Daniel said a witness saw the vehicle that allegedly involved in the hit and run and reported to the license plate to authorities.
Investigators were able to find the vehicle at a McDonalds in the area.
One person has been arrested in connection with the hit and run, according to Daniel.
Louisiana State Police have taken over the investigation.
This is a developing story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
