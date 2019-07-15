Man arrested for allegedly looting Downtown Grocery during Barry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One man is behind bars after police say he broke a window at a grocery store in search for food during rains brought by Barry.
On sunday, July 14, at around 8:45 a.m., police responded to Downtown Grocery on Third Street after calls came in of a broken window. Police originally found the business to be unoccupied, but returned around 10 a.m. to find movement inside the store.
Police say Kelly Robinson, 33, jumped behind an aisle when they entered the business before being detained without incident. Robinson told police he broke the window and entered the store looking for food.
After being taken into custody, police found Robinson to be in possession of liquor, cigarettes, and several bags of peanuts.
Robinson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of looting. His bond was set at $3,000.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.