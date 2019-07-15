Makers of Tabasco visit White House for Made in America Product Showcase

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFB) - As part of the third annual Made in America Product Showcase, the McIllhenny Co. visited the White House.
The McIllhenny Co. of course makes the world-renowned hot sauce, Tabasco.
The showcase demonstrates the hard work of Americans all over the country. Products from all 50 states are showcased.
“We were excited to once again host businesses from all 50 states at the White House to highlight and celebrate American-made products,” a White House official said. “In today’s booming economy, President Trump and his Administration are proud to tout businesses that create jobs and support our local communities.”
The following companies were represented at this year’s showcase:
- Redline Steel, LLC – Alabama
- Alaska Rug Company – Alaska
- Arizona Chile Roasters – Arizona
- Rich-N-Tone Calls, Inc. – Arkansas
- HOSTYLE Racing Products, LLC – California
- Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle, Co. – Colorado
- Luke’s Toy Factory – Connecticut
- Backyard Jams & Jellies, Inc. – Delaware
- Kino Sandals, Inc. – Florida
- 2 Day Designs – Georgia
- Ocean Organic Vodka – Hawaii
- Buck Knives, Inc. – Idaho
- Stern Pinball, Inc. – Illinois
- Janus Motorcycles – Indiana
- Bannor Toys – Iowa
- Cobalt Bolts – Kansas
- QuaLex Manufacturing – Kentucky
- McIlhenny Company – Louisiana
- Jack Traps, Inc. – Maine
- THAAD, Lockheed Martin Corporation – Maryland
- KettlePizza, LLC – Massachusetts
- Michigan Mittens – Michigan
- 3M – Minnesota
- Mississippi Cheese Straw Factory – Mississippi
- Snake Bite Co. – Missouri
- Schnee’s – Montana
- T-L Irrigation Co. – Nebraska
- Fisher Space Pen So. – Nevada
- BaileyWorks, Inc. – New Hampshire
- Benjamin Moore & Co. – New Jersey
- Weaver Guitar Straps – New Mexico
- Tough Traveler Ltd. – New York
- Council Tool Company – North Carolina
- Dakota Micro, Inc. – North Dakota
- Airstream, Inc. – Ohio
- Gameday Ironworks, LLC – Oklahoma
- Willamette Valley Vineyards – Oregon
- Zippo Manufacturing Company – Pennsylvania
- WaterRower, Inc. – Rhode Island
- Freeman Boatworks – South Carolina
- Dakota Grills, LLC – South Dakota
- Litespeed Bicycles – Tennessee
- Nokona – Texas
- ENVE Composites – Utah
- Johnson Woolen Mills – Vermont
- The Little Burros – Virginia
- CMI Orchards, LLC – Washington
- Marble King, Inc. – West Virginia
- Carmex – Wisconsin
- Jackson Hole Hat Co. – Wyoming
