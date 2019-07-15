Lyft offering ride vouchers in La. to those affected by Barry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As people begin to clean up after Barry dumped rains from Lake Charles to Mississippi along the Gulf Coast, one rideshare service is offering a voucher to help people move around.
Lyft is partnering with Louisiana United Way at 211 to provide a ride code for free transportation in Baton Rouge and Lafayette. The code is good for two rides up to $25 each between Monday and July 16 at 11:59 p.m.
Those impacted can dial 211 to get the code.
