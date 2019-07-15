LSU takes podium Monday at SEC Media Days

HOOVER, Ala. (WAFB) - SEC Media Days get underway Monday, July 15 in Hoover, Ala. with the LSU contingency fielding questions from sports journalists on the first afternoon of the conference.
Head coach Ed Orgeron will be joined by quarterback Joe Burrow, All-America safety Grant Delpit, and center Lloyd Cushenberry around 3:55 p.m.
RELATED STORIES:
The Tigers will be paired with the Florida Gators for the afternoon session.
Sports director Steve Schneider and sports reporter Jacques Doucet are in Hoover to cover the entire event and will provide updates on Twitter.
Check back here throughout the day for more on what is happening. We will have full interviews from Orgeron and the players.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.