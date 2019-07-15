Impacts of tropical depression Barry felt in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tropical Depression Barry is now in southern Arkansas – about 80 miles WSW of Little Rock but band of tropical showers/storms streaming off the Gulf and into the circulation of Barry will produce periods of heavy rainfall still today.
As a result, the National Weather Service has extended the Flash Flood Watch through the afternoon; an additional 2 – 3 inches of rain is possible, our high temperature will top out in the mid 80°s.
Overnight, improving conditions – only scattered showers expected, a low in the mid 70°s; tomorrow, we’ll continue to dry out – a 40% coverage of rain/storms and a bit warmer, a high in the upper 80°s.
