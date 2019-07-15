I-10 shooting, carjacking suspect now in police custody; faces list of charges

Gerry Byrd is accused of shooting a woman on I-10 before stealing her car and fleeing to Woodville, Miss. (Source: BRPD)
By Mykal Vincent | July 15, 2019 at 7:09 AM CDT - Updated July 15 at 7:09 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man shot by a police officer in Woodville, Mississippi has been released from a Baton Rouge hospital after surgery and is now in police custody.

Gerry Byrd faces a list of charges, including attempted first-degree murder after allegedly shooting a friend of 20 years in the chest on I-10 on the morning of July 2 while she was giving him a ride to Natchez, Mississippi. Police found the woman walking on the interstate suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say her injuries were non-life threatening.

Following the shooting, Byrd is accused of stealing her car and fleeing to Woodville, where he nearly crashed into the front of a gas station before threatening the clerk with two pistols. Police say both pistols belonged to the woman he shot. Byrd exited the store, where he was shot by a Woodville Police officer multiple times in the upper and lower torso, according to police chief Jessie Stewart.

On Monday, July 15, officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department report Byrd has been released from a hospital after surgery and was placed into custody.

Byrd faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, theft of a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

